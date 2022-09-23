Preliminary hearing for suspect charged in South Street mass shooting scheduled for Friday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A preliminary hearing for one of the suspects charged in the South Street mass shooting is scheduled for Friday. Rashaan Vereen is accused of starting the fight that spiraled into chaos and gunfire that killed three people and injured 11 others on June 4.

Vereen faces criminal attempted murder, aggravated assault and related charges.

Earlier this month, a preliminary hearing was held for three other suspects, where a judge upheld first-degree murder charges.