200-year-old engraved printing of the Declaration of Independence on display in Old City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --  A rare piece of American history is now on display in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood. The 200-year-old engraved printing of the Declaration of Independence comes as the nation celebrates the 247th anniversary of the signing.

It belonged to Charles Carroll, who was the last surviving signer of the declaration.

You can now check it out at the Museum of the American Revolution for the next few months.

