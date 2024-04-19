Cloudy weather with light showers possible around Phillies game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday's weather in the Philadelphia region is off to a cloudy but dry start before potential showers roll in for the early evening.

Skies will likely get grayer as the day goes on and a front approaches from the west. A few breaks of sun could happen but for most of us the skies will stay drab and gray.

Our radar showing the leading edge of a front breaking apart but potentially producing sprinkles around the region early Friday evening. CBS News Philadelphia

The approaching front is what could bring us scattered showers that would likely arrive after 6 p.m. for most of us. What we're seeing on the radar is that the leading edge of this front breaks apart pretty quickly, likely by 7:30 p.m.

That means there will be a few sprinkles here and there, and it might rain a bit at the Philies game, especially in the first few innings, but nothing that would warrant canceling the game.

Outside of the drizzle situation, Friday's weather is a little better than Thursday with a high temperature of 63 in Philadelphia.

There are better chances of showers overnight and Saturday could start out wet in the early morning. After about 11 a.m. skies should be clearer with even some sunshine, bringing the high temperature to 68 degrees.

After a slight dip for Sunday, we'll see temps in the 70s again by early next week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Cool with PM showers. High 63

Saturday: Clouds to sun. High 68, Low 50

Sunday: Partly sunny and cooler. High 62, Low 43

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 67, Low 44

Tuesday: Warmer. High 70, Low 44

Wednesday: Some sun. High 69, Low 51

Thursday: Cooler. High 60, Low 44

