NEXT Weather: Rain showers with breaks of sun throughout day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The below average temperatures this week continue Wednesday.

The morning commute Wednesday was mostly dry, with some showers in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos. We will then see increasing clouds in the late morning.

There are scattered showers north and west of the city through the morning hours and then some breaks of sunshine in the afternoon before some more fire up in the evening. Some of these could be thundershowers and it could be raining during your evening commute.

In the early afternoon, we will get some breaks from rain and this looks to be the best time to get out and run some errands if you need to.

The best chance for rain in the city comes later this afternoon.

If you have outdoor practice or games tonight, those might get interrupted.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and cool, but dry.

A system looks to bring rain Friday evening into Saturday morning, then we're watching another rainmaker by late Sunday.

A few thunderstorms are possible Sunday, although severe weather is not likely.