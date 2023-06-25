Watch CBS News
Rain dampens Linvilla Orchards Strawberry Festival but plenty still to do

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- It's officially strawberry season, but rainy weather is putting a damper on the Strawberry Festival at Linvilla Orchards. There are plenty of other opportunities to get outdoors and pick summer fruits in Media, Pennsylvania.

According to Steven Griffiths, a farmer on the orchards, the strawberry crop this season was great up until the recent rains caused a crop failure. However, the rains helped other fruits which are available for picking.

"The rain is amazing for the peaches and the nectarines and the other fruit trees," Griffiths said. "So when the tree's producing fruit they really plump up when it starts to rain, so that's a big plus side for us. So though we don't have a lot of strawberries it's great for the peaches and we have a great peach season ahead of us."

Along with summer fruit picking, the orchard will also have a children's entertainer, food options, a beer garden and live music.

Linvilla Orchards is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

Jasmine Payoute
Jasmine Payoute joined CBS3 Eyewitness News as a reporter in June 2021.

First published on June 25, 2023 / 7:35 AM

