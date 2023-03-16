Radnor's plastic bag ban goes into effect
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A plastic bag ban is now in effect in Radnor Township.
Most single-use plastic bags are not allowed, but a few exceptions exist.
Stores can give shoppers recyclable paper bags, but they have to charge at least 10 cents per bag.
Businesses caught violating the bag ban face a fine starting at $50.
A similar bill went into effect in March of 2022 in Philadelphia. The minimum fine for businesses that do not comply is $150 in Philadelphia.
