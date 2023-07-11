Radnor Township officials warn residents of sick, injured coyote in area
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Officials in Radnor Township are warning residents Tuesday after a sick or injured coyote was seen in the area.
Both the Radnor Township Police Department and animal control said they've received reports of the animal. The last sighting was in the 800 block of Lewis Lane in Rosemont, according to a tweet from police.
Officials are urging residents to stay away from the coyote and reminding them to be vigilant with their own pets.
Police ask residents to report all sightings by calling 9-1-1.
