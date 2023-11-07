Bomb threat at Radnor High School forces boys' soccer game, polling place to evacuate: police

RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) -- A bomb threat at Radnor High School in Delaware County has prompted police to evacuate a boys' soccer game and polling place on Tuesday, the Radnor Police Department said.

The Radnor boys' soccer team was set to face Lampeter Strasburg in the first round of the PIAA State 3A playoffs.

There are no reported injuries at this time, police said.

Radnor Township Police Department is on location at Radnor High School. Please avoid the area due to police activity. There are no reported injuries and an investigation is ongoing.



Updates will be provided as they become available by the Office of the Superintendent. — RadnorPD (@RadnorPD) November 7, 2023

Adrienne Marofsky, the public relations director for Delaware County, said polling places for two precincts -- Radnor Ward 2, Precinct 1 & Radnor Ward 2, Precinct 3 -- were moved due to the evacuation.

If you vote in those precincts, Marofsky said the polling places were moved to Radnor Elementary at 20 Matsonford Rd in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Marofsky said Delaware County Elections will file in court to seek an extension of voting only for voters in the two precincts impacted through 9 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.