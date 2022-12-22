Watch CBS News
Racist, inappropriate images found at Montgomery Co. high school

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway into racist and inappropriate images found at a high school in Montgomery County. The incident happened at Upper Moreland High School on Tuesday evening. 

A visiting boys basketball team from Cheltenham reportedly found the images written on a dry-erase board in the visiting locker room. 

Upper Moreland School District officials say the incident does not represent the school community and that nondiscrimination is a focus across all schools, classrooms and facilities.

