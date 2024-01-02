Woman charged with murder after South Philadelphia double stabbing on New Year's Eve: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was charged with murder after a double stabbing in South Philadelphia on New Year's Eve, police said on Tuesday.

Rachel Pisano, 32, of Philadelphia, was charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and other offenses for allegedly killing 36-year-old Victoria Lynn Dicesare and injuring another 36-year-old woman, according to police.

Police said the stabbing happened Sunday night on the 2700 block of South Sheridan Street. Both Dicesare and the other 36-year-old woman who were stabbed arrived at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital by a private vehicle.

Dicesare was stabbed in her left thigh and pronounced dead at 11:47 p.m., police said. The other woman was stabbed in her right thigh and placed in stable condition.

Police said an argument led to the stabbing.

The investigation into the stabbing is going with the Homicide Detective division.