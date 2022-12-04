Woman shot inside car in West Philly in critical condition

Woman in critical condition after being shot inside a car in West Philadelphia

Woman in critical condition after being shot inside a car in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman is in critical condition Sunday morning after police say she was shot several times in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m. at 54th and Race Streets.

Police say the woman was sitting inside a car when she was shot multiple times. She was transported to Presbyterian Hospital where she was placed in critical condition.

No one has been arrested.