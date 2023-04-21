"Race For Peace" basketball game aims to make our communities a better place

"Race For Peace" basketball game aims to make our communities a better place

"Race For Peace" basketball game aims to make our communities a better place

LOWER MERION, Pa. (CBS) -- An upcoming basketball game is looking to make our communities a better place.

Alim Howell, with the "Race For Peace" committee, joined CBS News Philadelphia to tell us more about their mission.

He said playing sports brings people together.

"It's a little less controversial than other topics, such as a forum, a debate or a town hall meeting. So, we try to do our Race for Peace events through sports because it's less controversial, and everyone is having fun and it's not so serious," Howell said.

The event, which is in its 8th year, will be held in May at Lower Merion High School inside the Kobe Bryant gymnasium -- the same gym where the late NBA player started to get noticed on the court.

Howell said the event is a great way to showcase police officers in a more positive setting.

"Promoting positivity with these police officers, especially nowadays with things going on that is so negative with the police. Certain events like this put police officers in a better light and then it makes them look good throughout the community," he said.

For more information on the event, check out the Race For Peace website here.