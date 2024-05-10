Rabbi honored for 10 years of service at Gladwyne synagogue: "It's a real honor"

GLADWYNE, Pa. (CBS) — Beth Kalisch started on an incredible journey 10 years ago as the Senior Rabbi at Beth David Reform Congregation in Gladwyne.

"I feel really blessed to be at a congregation that is such a special place," she said.

Now, Kalisch is set to be honored in a ceremony Friday for her 10th anniversary at the synagogue.

"It's a real honor," Kalisch said.

Kalisch's congregation is showing their appreciation for her leadership during what Kalisch said was a tumultuous 10 years of major world events that included the pandemic, social unrest and now the Israel-Hamas war.

"I've been really grateful to be able to process with my congregation to think about how we don't put our heads in the sand but instead look around the world and figure out how it is as a community we can come together," she said.

Kalisch called the past 10 years challenging but she said it's been a blessing being the rabbi at Beth David.

It's also a full-circle moment. Kalisch's role model and the man who led her bas mitzvah when she was a young girl traveled to be here for the celebration.

The special guest is the President of the Union for Reform Judaism Rabbi Rick Jacobs. He is the guest speaker for the ceremony.

"She can relate to everyone and can find the good in everyone and bring people together to do something important, whether to make our community more just more tolerant," Jacobs said.

Jacobs said she has inspired and galvanized her congregation. Kalisch said it's what she will continue to do as she works to bring people together and not apart.

"I feel blessed to be doing it at a congregation that keeps me grounded and can celebrate the joyful moments and where we can support each other through challenges that life and this world throws at us," Kalisch said.