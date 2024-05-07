New Jersey store says over $300K worth of jewelry, designer handbags stolen in robbery caught on video

More than $300,000 worth of luxury handbags, jewelry stolen from Cape May store

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) – A group of robbers broke through the front door of a jewelry store on Cape May's premier shopping corridor, getting away with handbags and other items valued at $300,000.

The Queen May store on the Washington Street Mall in Cape May says it was robbed just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, May 5.

The store posted a video of the robbery to its Instagram page showing a group of three people in hooded sweatshirts and masks breaking the glass pane on the front door, walking through the opening and grabbing items off the shelves.

They then exit the broken front door to what may be a vehicle parked outside.

"We are looking to the power of social media to catch these criminals. We ask you to forward this video to any pawn or secondhand merchants," a voiceover on the video says.

They also posted a list of the names and models of the stolen products with serial numbers. The list includes Gucci, Chanel and Louis Vuitton luxury handbags worth thousands of dollars each.

A rare Louis Vuitton trunk with the name "Jenny Hecht Theater" on the side was also stolen.

"Every bag is serialized and is in a database with Entrupy," the store wrote on social media.

Entrupy is a service that verifies the authenticity of luxury items.