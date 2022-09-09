Queen Elizabeth II's death: What's next for Britain now that King Charles III is monarch

What's next for Britain now that King Charles III now monarch?

What's next for Britain now that King Charles III now monarch?

What's next for Britain now that King Charles III now monarch?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- King Charles III addressed the United Kingdom on Friday with words of love for his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. He called her an inspiration and example to him and to all of his family.

King Charles III promised to live a life of service, much as his mother did.

The country is now in a 10-day mourning period. Here is what is expected to happen next. The queen's coffin will be brought to London, where she will lie in state. There will be a funeral at Westminster Abbey. That's not expected for a few weeks.

Now that Queen Elizabeth II has died, King Charles III is now sovereign of the monarchy of Great Britain.

"The minute the last breath left the queen, Charles became king," Honorary British Consul Oliver Franklin said.

From the end of a decades-long era to the beginning of a new reign, Franklin lays out the days and weeks to come for King Charles III.

"He goes to parliament so members, leaders of the various political parties can go up and wish him well," Franklin said, "and let him know that they support the government."

King Charles III addressed the nation for the first time Friday, hitting the ground running balancing his grief with his sovereign duties.

"He goes into a period of mourning for 10 days and then he'll travel around to each of the countries, Scotland, Northern Ireland, and he'll end up having a service of celebration in the cathedral in Wales because he is the prince of Wales."

The honorary consul expects the king's coronation to happen fairly quickly, without the grandeur of the ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II 70 years ago.

"A streamed down version of a coronation," Franklin said. "It will be tasteful. it will be elegant, but I think it will be shorter and I think there will be fewer people."

Franklin says he expects King Charles III to have a much more diverse staff and remain an activist on issues he's championed during his lengthy role as prince of Wales.

"We know a lot about Prince Charles and we know about what he cares about. He cares about the environment. He's written a book on it. He cares about animals. He cares about farming, organic farming," Franklin said. "I think you'll see a different king, a very activist king. I think he's going on the throne with the full support of the British people. I think now it's appropriate to end all these interviews with God save the king."

Franklin says it will be a much different royal family than what many saw in 1952, a modernization of the monarchy. King Charles III is the oldest king to take the throne in Britain.