Queen Elizabeth II's casket arrives at Buckingham Palace before going to Westminister Hall Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Queen Elizabeth II's casket has returned to Buckingham Palace. It's been an emotional week for those mourning the loss of the queen.

In Edinburgh, Scotland, people lined the streets for their final goodbye as the coffin of the queen was carried out of St. Giles' Cathedral to begin his journey to Britain.

Honoring Queen Elizabeth II 🇬🇧 Members of the British Air Force carried the queen's coffin to a hearse as the late queen makes her way to London.



The queen's coffin was flown to London on a Royal Air Force Plane Tuesday. After sunset, an illuminated hearse carried the queen into Buckingham Palace.

The crowds have left for the evening, but rainy weather didn't stop thousands of people from gathering at the Palace earlier to get a glimpse of history.

Crowds surrounding Buckingham Palace cheered as Queen Elizabeth II arrived at her official home in London. People have been camping out for days to see this historic moment.

Members of the U.K.'s armed forces took part in a practice drill earlier in the day.

"We have the strongest bond with her. I know every single person on parade feels the same. Everybody wants to be involved and everybody wants to deliver their absolute best," Brigade major Lieutenant Colonel James Shaw said.

On Wednesday, a procession will carry the Queen's body to Westminister Hall, and people are already lined up outside Westminister to pay their respects when the queen lies in state.

"The plan is that I will take off my hat, look, say a little prayer, wear the hat back and wave a final goodbye," Chris Imafidon said.

Video shows thousands of residents standing along the road watching as her majesty's coffin was transported in a procession through Edinburgh for the final time after leaving St. Giles' Cathedral.

The queen's daughter, Princess Anne, accompanied the Queen's body on the Royal Air Force flight from Edinburgh to London.

King Charles III also made his first visit to Northern Ireland as the new monarch on Tuesday.

He greeted well-wishers outside Hillsborough Castle, the Royal Family's official residence just outside Belfast. A 21-gun salute marked his arrival.

The coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth is making its way to London after a final procession through Scotland.



The British monarchy has a complicated history in Northern Ireland where decades of violence has marked divisions between Protestant and Catholic nationalists. The king acknowledged that spilt, saying his mother "never stopped praying for the people of Northern Ireland."

"My mother felt deeply the significance of the role she herself played for bringing together those whose history had separated and extend a hand to make possible the healing of long-held hurts," King Charles III said.

The king was back at Buckingham Palace to meet his mother's coffin.

