Thousands file through Westminster Hall to pay final respects to Queen Elizabeth II

Editor's note: Our own Jim Donovan is in the United Kingdom reporting on the events leading up to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Follow Jim's Journey on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Queen Elizabeth II is now lying in state at Westminster Hall. After waiting in line for hours to pay their respects, thousands of mourners have been filing in.

The procession began with a stirring funeral march, one of several prayed along the route. Queen Elizabeth passed under the Great Arch of Buckingham Palace for the last time. A horse-drawn carriage bearing her coffin.

Following on foot, the queen's son, King Charles III, along with his siblings. And just behind them, the princes William and Harry.

The coffin was topped with foliage from the Royal residences, including lavender and pine and the imperial crown, was encrusted with thousands of diamonds.

Mourners young and old filled with emotion lined the route to witness the centuries-old tradition and say goodbye to Britain's longest-serving monarch.

"She's been a rock that's always been there, you know, politicians change, wars have happened, but the queen has always been there," one person said.

As the coffin arrived at Westminster Hall, Queen Consort Camilla was at the king's side and his sons were joined by their wives Kate and Meghan. The family united in grief.

The doors to the 900-year-old hall opened to the public. Many bowed their heads to the queen as they filed through quietly.

Through the course of the day, the line has swelled to at least four miles long, many were in line overnight for the opportunity and say it was worth the wait.

"She was a beautiful inspiration and it was such a moving energy in there," a mourner said.

Another added that paying their respect to the queen was like "closure" and the queen is now at peace.

"It was very hard, just seeing a coffin and not a queen, not our queen," another person said.

Westminster Hall will be open around the clock to give the public a chance to say goodbye.