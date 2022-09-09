Queen Elizabeth II's decades-long rule seen as motivation for young women to continue her legacy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Queen Elizabeth II's death marks the end of a woman-ruling British monarchy. The next three people in line for the throne are all male.

We're sharing how a new generation of young women see her passing as motivation to continue her legacy.

At the all-girls school Merion-Mercy Academy on the Main Line, historic women are felt throughout the halls and now, students share that the passing of Queen Elizabeth felt personal.

"We all kind of were just like, 'Oh my gosh.' This sort of came out of left field. So, it was just like a moment of shock for all of us," senior Kathryn Wert said.

Latin teacher Suzanne Walker says the queen paved the way for all women serving as the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

But now, King Charles III will take over, signaling the possible end of a woman ruling the monarchy for generations to come.

"Having a female in that position of power for so long is truly significant. Particularly because it wasn't a role that she wouldn't have been able to lose. It was a pretty static position that no one was going to take from her," Walker said.

Penn State Lehigh Valley professor Dr. Nichola Gutgold says the queen's impact on women will live on.

"I think that it will make a lasting impact and perhaps we will see a woman in the future in any country including the United States of America. In some ways modeling her quiet, stall worth, reserved leadership," Gutgold said.

Back at Merion-Mercy, senior Simone Neal says the queen's passing fuels her dreams of becoming a leader one day.

"We should be able to see women in high-ranking positions, no problem. But it was unfortunate, but I think that it does empower girls here once they're finished here in four years to go in the world and become in an empowering position," Neal said.

For senior Kathryn Wert, the queen's legacy aligns closely with the faculty and teachers that lead nearly 400 young women at Merion Mercy.

"She was such a role model for British citizens like how here at Merion just the female teachers are like that to me," Wert said.