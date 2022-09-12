Queen Elizabeth II's coffin to make several stops for mourners to pay respects before next week's funeral

Thousands pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II in Edinburgh before her body is taken to London

Thousands pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II in Edinburgh before her body is taken to London

LONDON (CBS) -- It's going to be an emotional week in the United Kingdom as mourners say farewell to the monarch. Queen Elizabeth II died at her beloved Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands last week.

It was an emotional scene as Scottish mourners lined up to pay respects and remember the queen.

King Charles III led a solemn procession behind his mother's coffin as thousands packed the Royal Mile in Edinburgh to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth.

"I know she was 96, but I cannot believe the queen's dead," one mourner said.

Another added that this was "a very big moment" and they couldn't "find" their words.

Others were happy to be there to pay their respects, noting that the queen died in Scotland, a place she loved.

The queen's flag-draped coffin was topped with the Scottish crown inside St. Giles Cathedral as the monarch lies in rest for 24 hours, giving mourners a chance to pay tribute. The crown was made in 1540 for Scottish King James V.

"She was just like everybody's grandmother," a person said.

After a prayer service, King Charles stands guard with the queen's other three children, around their mother's coffin in a ceremony known as the Vigil of the Princes.

Earlier Monday in London, the king addressed British Parliament for the first time. Hundreds of lawmakers crowded into Westminster Hall at the Houses of Parliament for the service.

"She set an example of selfless duty, which, with God's help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow," King Charles said.

The king also addressed the Scottish Parliament on Monday.

"Through all the years of her reign, the queen, like so many generations of our family before her, found in the hills of this land and in the hearts of its people a haven and a home," King Charles said.

Her coffin will make several more stops before next week's funeral. They will give more members of the public a chance to pay their respects.

On Tuesday, a Royal Air Force plane will carry the queen's coffin to London, escorted by her only daughter, Princess Royal Anne.

A hearse will then bring the queen to Buckingham Palace where the new king and queen consort will be waiting with other members of the Royal family.

The coffin will remain at Buckingham Palace Tuesday night, on a trestle in the ballroom. On Wednesday, it will be taken in a silent procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will lead a short prayer service attended by the Royal family.

Queen Elizabeth will lie in state in Westminister Hall for four days.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to line up to pass her coffin and thank her for 70 years of service.

Wednesday, CBS News plans to carry the procession and service as a special report that begins at 9 a.m.