Quadruple shooting in North Philly leaves 2 men dead: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A quadruple shooting in North Philadelphia sends four men to Temple University Hospital, where two of them were pronounced dead, police say. The shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. Sunday on the 1900 block of North 19th Street.
Police say a 22-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead a the hospital at 12:53 p.m.
A 24-year-old man was also shot multiple times, officials say. He was pronounced dead a the hospital at 1:16 p.m.
A 20-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and was placed in critical condition at the hospital.
A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg twice and is currently in stable condition at the hospital.
Police also recovered three firearms.
