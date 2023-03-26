Watch CBS News
Quadruple shooting in North Philly leaves 2 men dead: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A quadruple shooting in North Philadelphia sends four men to Temple University Hospital, where two of them were pronounced dead, police say. The shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. Sunday on the 1900 block of North 19th Street.

Police say a 22-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead a the hospital at 12:53 p.m.

A 24-year-old man was also shot multiple times, officials say. He was pronounced dead a the hospital at 1:16 p.m.

A 20-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and was placed in critical condition at the hospital.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg twice and is currently in stable condition at the hospital.

Police also recovered three firearms.

