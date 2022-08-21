Watch CBS News
Crime

Quadruple shooting in Wilmington leaves woman in critical condition, police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A quadruple shooting in Wilmington on Saturday night leaves four people hospitalized, police say. The shooting happened on the unit block of West 27th Street around 11:15 p.m.

Police say a 34-year-old man, a 25-year-old man, a 41-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to a nearby hospital. The men were all listed in stable conditions while the woman is in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Joran Merced at (302) 576-3637.

First published on August 21, 2022 / 12:42 PM

