Fatal shooting of rising Philadelphia chef remains unsolved

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia chef was shot and killed as he arrived to work near Point Breeze.

The 2020 murder of Quadir Flippen left a community shaken and a family devastated. Three years later and still no arrests have been made.

The question of who killed Flippen remains a mystery.

"He was my heart," Nashiya Pinder said wiping away tears.

Pinder remembers the words her mother would tell her about her relationship with her brother.

"My mom used to always have a saying for us – it was just us, us two," Pinder said. "We got each other. You don't let no one break your circle or come against y'all two."

Flippen was a rising star on the South Philly food scene. His talent -- cooking and people.

"Comedian, hard worker, family-oriented, friends-oriented, he just wanted to make everybody happy," Pinder said.

Flippen was out the door, early on the morning of Feb. 6, 2020.

In his car, outside his beloved restaurant, Black Seed, at 24th and Federal Streets in Point Breeze, police found him with multiple gunshot wounds.

"Then, Feb. 6, 2020, my whole life changed. It changed," Pinder said.

Flippen's sister and other family raced to the restaurant that morning after learning something had happened.

"My other cousin came and got me and the look on her -- I will never forget the look on her face," Pinder said.

Panic and anxiety were swirling -- what little optimism they had -- maybe it was a mistake, maybe Flippen was just busy cooking -- was dashed by the look of unbelievable grief

"She's like 'He didn't make it,'" Pinder said. "I'm like 'Whatcha mean he didn't make it?' I'm like 'Oh he's still at the store?' Like take me over to him. Let me see him. And she said, 'No, he didn't make it. He died.'"

Flippen was known to feed the homeless and those struggling on the streets of Kensington.

His Family said he was just a good guy.

The 32-year-old's killer is still out there. The case remains unsolved.

"My brother, he was a son, an uncle, a friend, he was everything," Pinder said. "I just want justice for my brother, that's all. I want peace for my family and my son, especially.

If you have information on the February 6, 2020 murder of Quadir Flippen, call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS.