Puttshack Philadelphia set to open in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Puttshack, a new tech-infused mini golf course, opens Saturday, Feb. 24 in Center City, and it's changing the game. You won't need a pencil and paper for this round of golf, because the ball does it all.

"All of our technology is in our ball," January Welch, the regional director of operation for Puttshack, said. "It's patented technology called Trackaball. It tracks your score on the course. No pen and paper, you put your ball down and you go to it. No cheating. Every stroke with the putter on the ball, we count your stroke."

Puttshack has locations across the U.S., but this is their first in Philadelphia. Think of it as mini-golf meets high-end restaurant meets nightclub.

"We want them to have fun. We want them to feel a little nostalgia, but also oh my gosh this is really forward thinking and the technology is really fantastic," Welch said. "A lot of the holes will spark memories for guests. We have something similar to Pac Man with our Putt Man. We have Trivial Putt Suit, we have a Slam Dunk Hole. So a lot of it is nostalgic but also new fun and forward."

Puttshack, which covers 26,000 square feet, is located on the ground floor of Liberty Place at 17th and Chestnut streets.

The location also features a full restaurant and bar, and one of the menu items will help feed people in need.

"Our Philadelphia Tailpipe [spring roll] is roasted pork, provolone cheese, garlic broccoli rabe and an applesauce dip," Welch said. "The best thing is for every sale of the Tailpipe, $1 goes to Philabundance, our local charity partner."

Once Puttshack opens Saturday, it'll be open for everyone, everyday beginning at 11 a.m. However, it turns into a 21 and over venue beginning at 8 p.m. on the weekends.