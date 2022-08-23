Purple Heart awarded decades ago to Vietnam veteran bringing people together in Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, N.J. (CBS) -- A Purple Heart awarded decades ago is bringing people together in South Jersey.

"Everybody said you shouldn't give it away," William Humes said, "but if you had talked to these two guys, they really loved my brother."

It's not something you come across often -- the relative of a Purple Heart recipient giving away the precious metal.

"They told me all the stories about him in Vietnam and all," William said, "and they were so impressed and still had all these memories of my brother, that I gave each of his team members one of his Purple Hearts."

William Humes's brother Frank was a decorated sniper, part of a three-man Ranger team when he died in July 1969.

As the story goes, Frank's team unknowingly descended from a helicopter into a battalion of North Vietnamese soldiers. They immediately came under intense fire. Frank was shot in the head.

"They said he was so good," William said. "They said he was such a jungle fighter. Really, really made me proud."

On Tuesday in Magnolia, things came full circle.

The soldier who Frank gave the metal to in 2002 died from complications due to Agent Orange. His family, who lives in Massachusetts, gave it to fellow Vietnam vet John Duffey, who wanted to return it. They got in contact with the American Legion and decided this was best done in person.

"It means a lot," Duffey said. "It was the right thing to do."

At the memorial where Frank's name is engraved in stone, his Purple Heart was returned to his family -- a one-of-a-kind homecoming they hope shows people the importance of holding on to history.

"I've never heard of it coming full circle like this," Diana Hollway said. "This was really something truly special."

"They were so dedicated to my brother after all these years," William said. "After all these years, they had such memories."

"That's because he was a true hero," Hollway said.

The commander at the American Legion says this has inspired him to learn more about all of the soldiers here and their stories. He's hoping spotlighting them will encourage younger veterans to join the Legion.