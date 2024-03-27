Punxsutawney Phil and Phyllis welcome 2 baby groundhogs

The legend behind Punxsutawney Phil The legend behind Punxsutawney Phil 02:33

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (KDKA) -- Punxsutawney Phil has a new job to add to his resume. The famous weather-predicting groundhog is now a dad.

Phil and Phyllis welcomed two babies, the Groundhog Club Inner Circle announced on Facebook Wednesday.

"We have Babies!! The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club is very excited to announce that Phil and Phyllis have given birth to two healthy baby Groundhogs!" the Inner Circle wrote.

We have Babies!! The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club is very excited to announce that Phil and Phyllis have given birth to... Posted by Punxsutawney Phil on Wednesday, March 27, 2024

The babies are with mom and dad at the zoo in the Punxsutawney Memorial Library.

It's apparently the first time Phil has had babies, and it was a surprise for everyone, Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle President Thomas Dunkel told CBS affiliate WTAJ.

"We did not think that this would happen in captivity because it never has. But apparently, we were wrong," Dunkel explained.

Phil can enjoy some downtime with his new family after his big prediction last month. According to legend, if Phil emerges from Gobbler's Knob on Feb. 2 and sees his shadow, we have six more weeks of winter, but if there is no shadow, we get an early spring. This year, he didn't see his shadow.

The Inner Circle maintains that only one groundhog named Phil has been predicting weather for more than 130 years and is accurate 100% of the time. He stays young by drinking the "elixir of life" every summer, which tacks seven years onto his lifespan. The NOAA argues that Phil has only gotten it right about 30% of the time over the past 10 years.

Visitors can stop by and see Phil, Phyllis and the babies at the library. There's a viewing window outside. Punxsutawney is about an hour and a half from Pittsburgh.