Public mourning in UK after monarch Queen Elizabeth II's passing

Public mourning in the UK after monarch Queen Elizabeth II's passing

EDINBURGH/WINDSOR CASTLE, U.K. (CBS) – Monday, officials in Scotland and England are expecting a massive turnout as public viewings for Queen Elizabeth II begin. They're warning that the wait for mourners could take hours.

Britain's long goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II is now officially underway.

On Sunday, a hearse carried the Queen's coffin from the Scottish country home, where she died, to Edinburgh, Scotland's capital.

The six-hour journey was marked by huge crowds that lined the roads for a glimpse of the hearse.

"The mood was somber but respectful," Edinburgh resident Susan Robertson said, "but spontaneous applause began just as the cortege had left."

Monday, the Queen's body will be transported to St Giles' Cathedral, along Edinburgh's Royal Mile.

Queen Elizabeth II's son, the new King Charles III, will lead the procession which will conclude with a private service.

Afterward, members of the public will be able to pay their respects in person.

Queen Elizabeth II is expected to lie at rest in Scotland for about 24 hours. Her coffin will then be flown to London on Tuesday ahead of an extended public viewing.

"Her Majesty was a constant in our lives - and that's gone," a clergyman said.

The death of the U.K.'s longest-reigning monarch has prompted an outpouring of grief across the country. For most of her subjects, the 96-year-old was the only monarch they had ever known.

"She'll be sorely missed, not only by her family but, I think, everyone that she's come into their lives," Cathy Coe, an Edinburgh resident, said.

There's been lots of concern and speculation online over what will happen to the Queen's corgis. They are reportedly going to remain together and in the care of her family.

The BBC says the dogs will be jointly adopted by her son, Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.