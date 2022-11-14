Public hearing for Ocean City wind farm, underground cables

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – On Monday, the public will have a chance to weigh in on a project to possibly install wind turbines off the Ocean City coastline. Additionally, there are plans to run energy cables under a section of the beach.

The virtual hearing at 6 p.m. is about those underground cables.

The Ocean Wind One company hopes to build an offshore wind farm like the ones off the coast of Rhode Island.

Several areas in Ocean City are being looked at, including beach lots at the end of 35th Street.