Pennsylvania State Police unveil new tip line to help with active investigations

By Stephanie Ballesteros

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania State Police have unveiled "PSP Tips" as the public's new crime-fighting tool.

Police are encouraging the public to share information to help with active investigations, cold cases, the apprehension of wanted persons, or locating missing persons. 

The database includes information on nearly 100 cases and other unsolved crimes and will be updated frequently.

"Assistance from the public is often vital to solving crimes or locating missing or wanted individuals," Lt. Col. George Bivens said. "The social media platforms, the toll-free number, and the online tip form are all easy ways to send us information that may solve a case or get a dangerous individual off the streets."

All information submitted can also be done anonymously.

PSP Tips can be accessed at Facebook.com/PSPTips and Twitter.com/PSP_TIPS, where you'll find the tipline phone number 1-800-4PA-TIPS (1-800-472-8477) and a link to an online tip submission form https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.  

