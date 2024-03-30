Protest disrupts traffic flow on westbound Interstate 676 at Broad Street in Philadelphia

Man charged with hiding camera in neighbor's apartment, and other top stories | Digital Brief

Man charged with hiding camera in neighbor's apartment, and other top stories | Digital Brief

Man charged with hiding camera in neighbor's apartment, and other top stories | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Multiple people were arrested following a protest that disrupted the traffic flow on westbound I-676 at Broad Street Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police responded to the protest on westbound I-676 at Broad Street just before 4 p.m. where they said approximately 350 members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation had rushed into traffic as part of a public demonstration.

Around 320 of the members began to process through Center City peacefully, police said. According to police, the remaining protestors were arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after they chose to stay on 676.

Officials said the group members that were arrested were processed at the Pennsylvania State Police Troop K in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police confirmed that at least two of the members were arrested and written citations.

Officials said police remain at the scene at this time.