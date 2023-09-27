Watch CBS News
Prosecutors: Rex Heuermann's cheek swab matches DNA found on pizza box

By Jennifer McLogan

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. - Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann spoke in court Wednesday, telling a judge he spends 2-3 hours a day reviewing evidence in the case. 

Heuermann, 60, was sporting a brand new haircut during the court appearance, which lasted about five minutes. 

Analysis shows DNA on the pizza box allegedly discarded by Heuermann matches the cheek swab. The district attorney said that's no surprise. 

"A buccal swab was taken of the defendant. A DNA profile was obtained from that buccal swab. And the buccal swab of the defendant matches from that of the abandonment sample of the pizza box," Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said. 

Prosecutors said that erases all doubt that Heuemann is their man. The defense disagrees. 

"DNA can be transferred. DNA can be transferred from me going up to the cameraman and shaking his hand," defense attorney Michael Brown said. 

Heuermann appeared in a white shirt, dark jacket and khaki pants. His handcuffed wrists were hidden behind him. He said he spends up to four hours a day in jail looking at discovery of police scene logs, memo logs and more

"How is his mood and demeanor now?" CBS New York's Jennifer McLogan asked. 

"He's somebody who has, from the beginning, has said he's not guilty. So he's now incarcerated. He's a fellow who was working, has never been arrested, has a wife and children, is a productive member of society. And obviously the district attorney, the government, is making these allegations, and they're horrific. But if he's not guilty of this, well now he has to sit in custody," Tierney said. 

Heuermann says he's not a serial killer

"We are prepared to bring charges with regard to three out of the four Gilgo victims. We're working on the fourth Gilgo victim. And now we've expanded our investigation to include others, other bodies that were recovered in that area," Tierney said. 

Prosecutors said all 10 sets of remains found along Ocean Parkway are being investigated in case of possible links to Heuermann. 

His next court date is scheduled for November 15

