Philadelphia dad honored for autism advocacy work

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A Philadelphia father is being recognized for his leadership and advocacy in the autism community.

Eric Williams, founder of the nonprofit Project Elijah Empowering Autism (PEEA), was honored with KYW Newsradio's GameChangers Award Wednesday night. The award honors people making a difference in communities of color in the Philadelphia area.

Williams' son Elijah, who was diagnosed with autism at age 3, inspired him to start the nonprofit.

"Back then, there wasn't any kind of resources for individuals living with autism, let alone in a Black and Brown community," said Williams.

So he became the change he wished to see. Since PEEA's founding in 2004, the organization has hosted free year-round educational and recreational programs for families living with autism and unique abilities.

"My passion was not just to serve this young man [Elijah], but serve so many others," said Williams. "I accept this award for families all around the world that I work with every day."