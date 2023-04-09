Watch CBS News
Program announcement: Masters coverage, CBS Sunday Morning, Face the Nation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Masters Tournament due to an injury. And because storms in Georgia postponed play at the Masters Saturday, CBS Philadelphia wants to let you know about some changes that impact our programming.

Coming up at 8:30 a.m., Masters coverage resumes from Augusta on CBS Philadelphia.

You can see our final half-hour of news on our streaming service or online at the top of this page.

And because of the Masters Tournament, CBS Sunday Morning and Face the Nation will not be seen this week.

