Professional Lacrosse Is Coming Back To Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia is going to get a new professional lacrosse team, CSNPhilly.com reports.

During a press conference at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday at 11:00 a.m., Comcast Spectacor is reportedly going to announce the acquisition of a new National Lacrosse League franchise.

The Philadelphia Wings were one of the four original NLL teams and existed from 1986 to 2014, before relocating to New England. The Wings won the championship in 1989, 1990, 1994, 1995, 1998, 2001.