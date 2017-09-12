Watch CBS News
Sports

Professional Lacrosse Is Coming Back To Philly

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia is going to get a new professional lacrosse team, CSNPhilly.com reports.

During a press conference at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday at 11:00 a.m., Comcast Spectacor is reportedly going to announce the acquisition of a new National Lacrosse League franchise.

The Philadelphia Wings were one of the four original NLL teams and existed from 1986 to 2014, before relocating to New England. The Wings won the championship in 1989, 1990, 1994, 1995, 1998, 2001.

First published on September 12, 2017 / 11:40 AM EDT

© 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.