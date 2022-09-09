Princeton University covering expenses for students whose families make less than $100,000 per year

PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) -- College students attending a local Ivy League school may qualify for free tuition. Princeton University announced that families who earn less than $100,000 a year will get free tuition, room and board.

Previously, students only qualified if their families made less than $65,000.

The university says about 1,500 undergraduates, or 25% of the student body, are expected to benefit from this change.