Princeton University covering expenses for students whose families make less than $100,000 per year

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) -- College students attending a local Ivy League school may qualify for free tuition. Princeton University announced that families who earn less than $100,000 a year will get free tuition, room and board. 

Previously, students only qualified if their families made less than $65,000. 

The university says about 1,500 undergraduates, or 25% of the student body, are expected to benefit from this change.

First published on September 9, 2022 / 6:30 PM

