Princeton fans hope men's hoops team can continue Cinderella story

PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) -- Princeton University is the last local men's basketball team left in the NCAA men's tournament.

They're on their way to the Sweet 16 after upsetting a couple of top-ranked schools.

Some say it's electric. Others add it's an infectious buzz.

But there's certainly no doubt fans are thrilled to see Princeton head to the Sweet 16.

"We just had a really normal practice and I was like, 'OK, just normal and now they're going to walk out here and see this?'" Princeton men's basketball coach Mitch Henderson said.

Students, staff and the community packed the plaza outside of Jadwin Gym to support their team's March Madness Cinderella story.

"It'll hit us probably later, but this is what we are here at Princeton," Henderson said. "We're one unit."

"It's a moment that you can't believe, but you know you're going to cherish forever," Nancy Allocco said.

Nancy and Larry Allocco came from Chattham, New Jersey, to send off their grandson -- guard – Matt – or "Mush" as his grandfather calls him – Allocco.

"Unbelievable," Larry Allocco said. "Dream come true. [We're] a sports family and it's something we've always dreamed of, and he's the last one, so he made it happen."

Through the sea of people – and right before Matt Allocco hopped on the bus he gave his grandparents big hugs.

They won't be able to make it out to the game, but say they'll be with their grandson in spirit – and of course watching on TV.

"Just play your game sweetheart and know we love you and send our prayers and love with you," Nancy Allocco said.

Princeton men's basketball will tip off against Creighton on Friday at 9 p.m.