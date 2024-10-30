Residents in New Jersey work to block a proposed crematorium at a cemetery in Robbinsville Township

Residents in New Jersey have mixed reactions on a proposed crematorium at a cemetery

A petition is now circulating around Robbinsville Township as some residents work to block a crematorium from being built in their community.

The owners of Princeton Memorial Park, a cemetery on Gordon Road, tell CBS News Philadelphia they've always been a good neighbor and will continue to be, but ever since they announced plans to build a crematorium on the property it hasn't sat well with some people who live nearby.

"I'm really concerned about the potential for pollution, not just smoke but smells," said Amanda Kenna, who has lived across the street from the cemetery for seven years.

Kenna said she also doesn't like the fact the crematorium will be built behind Sharon Elementary School and across from Robbinsville Community Park.

Kenna is one of nearly 1,500 people who signed the petition asking the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to reject the cemetery's permit request to build the crematorium.

"There's also the possibility that property values, not just nearby, but all around town could be impacted by having a crematorium in the area," Kenna said.

Robbinsville Township said it has limited power in the decision regarding the proposed crematorium because it falls under the DEP's jurisdiction. In a letter sent to homeowners this week to ease concerns, officials said the crematorium will not be seen from the roadway or the school because of landscaping plans. They also said cremations would be limited to one or two a day, there will be no visible emissions, and no smell coming from the building.

"A crematorium and being cremated is something I've looked into personally, but this is not the right location," said Rosemarie Seery.

The owners of Princeton Memorial Park were not available for an on-camera interview, but over the phone, they told CBS News Philadelphia state law allows crematoriums to be built in cemeteries. The owners said they submitted an environmental impact study and met the DEP's regulations.

The public can submit questions or concerns on DEP's website. The open comment period runs through Nov. 10.

The DEP said it will consider all comments before approving or denying the permit.