Prince Harry to travel to be with King Charles following his father's cancer diagnosis

King Charles III's cancer diagnosis What we know about King Charles III's cancer diagnosis 12:27

Prince Harry will be going to the U.K. in the coming days to see his father, King Charles III, after the British monarch was diagnosed with cancer, CBS News confirmed Monday.

Harry spoke with his father about the cancer diagnosis, Buckingham Palace said. The king personally informed both of his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and his siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, about his health.

It remains unclear whether Harry's wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their children will be joining Harry on the trip to the U.K.

What we know about King Charles' health

Buckingham Palace did not provide specifics on Charles' diagnosis in Monday's announcement. He was treated last month for an enlarged prostate, but the palace said at the time that it was not cancerous.

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," Buckingham Palace said. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

Charles has started treatments. Palace officials did not specify what type of treatment the monarch is undergoing.

The relationship between King Charles and Prince Harry

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, stepped back from his royal duties in 2020. At the time, his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was the reigning monarch. Charles became king immediately upon the death of his mother in September 2022, and his coronation was held in May of the following year.

Harry attended his father's coronation without his wife Meghan or their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Harry did not have a formal role during the coronation, and did not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony with other members of the royal family. He also did not sit with other senior royals, instead sitting three rows back during the ceremony.

His older brother, Prince William, who is first in line for the throne, had a key role in the ceremony.

Harry's relationship with his family has been fractured for several years. In a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and 2022 Netflix documentary, he and Meghan said she faced racism and mistreatment from the British press and claimed the royal family did not offer enough support. Her mental health suffered and they worried about the lack of security for their family, leading the pair to decide to leave their roles as senior royals and settle in California.

King Charles and Prince Harry on April 4, 2019 in London, England. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

Despite the strain, Harry said in a 2023 "60 Minutes" profile that he wants to have a relationship with his family.

"That's all I've ever asked for," he said.

What is the order of succession to the British throne?

Charles will "undertake State business and official paperwork as usual" while being treated, according to Buckingham Palace.

His son Prince William is next in line for the throne after his father, followed by William's three children and then Prince Harry. Here's a look at who on the royal family tree is in line for the throne, and the order of succession:

Prince William, the Prince of Wales Prince George of Wales Princess Charlotte of Wales Prince Louis of Wales Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex Prince Archie of Sussex Princess Lilibet of Sussex Prince Andrew, the Duke of York Princess Beatrice (Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi) Miss Sienna Mapelli Mozzi Princess Eugenie (Mrs. Jack Brooksbank) Master August Brooksbank Master Ernest Brooksbank Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh The Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor Princess Anne, the Princess Royal Mr. Peter Phillips Miss Savannah Phillips Miss Isla Phillips Zara Tindall (Mrs. Michael Tindall) Miss Mia Tindall Miss Lena Tindall Master Lucas Tindall

–Tucker Reals and Caitlin O'Kane contributed reporting.