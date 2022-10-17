Priest and passenger carjacked in Kensington, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a priest was carjacked in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood on Sunday night. The incident happened on the 2100 block East Somerset Street around 8:45 p.m.

Authorities say four men approached the priest while he was unloading a wheelchair from the trunk of his blue 2013 Hyundai Sonata. One of the men pulled out the firearm.

A man then pulled out a person seated in the vehicle's passenger seat, police say. The other three men then got into the vehicle and fled southbound on Frankford Avenue toward Leigh Avenue.

Authorities say the priest and the passenger were not injured.

The priest is with the Arrupe Jesuit Community, which provides services to the homeless. The community is also the owner of the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.