Philadelphia bars serving Cocktails for a Cause for Pride Month

By Chandler Lutz

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- All month long, you can support Philadelphia's LGBTQ+ community nonprofits by tasting the rainbow. Harper's Garden in Center City is one of 13 locations serving Cocktails for a Cause.

Each location will feature a drink matching a color of the Pride progress flag, and $1 from each cocktail sold will support Philadelphia's LGBTQIA+ community nonprofits, William Way Community Center and Attic Youth Center.

"Advocacy for LGBTQIA+ groups within our community is a tenet of who we are as a business and Cocktails for a Cause is one way for us to lend resources in support," FCM Hospitality owner Avram Hornik said in a statement. "These charities among others are doing amazing work right here in Philadelphia; we feel this is our way of supporting their cause when the focus on gay and queer issues has an intense spotlight."

Here are the participating restaurants:

