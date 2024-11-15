Farmers, Christmas trees in New Jersey impacted by dry weather: "We need rain terribly!"

How farmers are impacted with the dry weather, wildfires in New Jersey

How farmers are impacted with the dry weather, wildfires in New Jersey

How farmers are impacted with the dry weather, wildfires in New Jersey

At Previtera Farms in Harrisonville, New Jersey, it was a race against the clock Friday to loosen the soil in the field and get wheat planted in the ground.

"This is the driest fall I can ever remember," said Alfio Previtera. "We've just been holding off because it's been so dry and waiting for some rain, which never came, so now we have to do it."

Previtera said wheat is typically planted in October. The cover crop is crucial to prevent wind and water erosion during the winter, but the dry weather has delayed farmers. Over the past few weeks, Previtera said he's also had to battle fires in the field, sparked by farm equipment.

"Luckily, the field had been harvested so we didn't lose any crop, but it was getting close... we were afraid it was going to get to the houses," he said.

At Exley's Christmas Tree Farm in Monroeville, Friday was the last day of irrigation as Bill Exley got ready to winterize the equipment before the cold weather.

"In all the years that I've been involved, I've never ever had to water this much and this late," Exley said. "We've basically been monitoring and watering since September."

Exley said it takes about eight to 10 years for a Christmas tree to fully mature. The dry weather hasn't had a major impact on the larger trees, but it has put more strain on the younger and smaller ones.

"That's the ones we have to be worried that you might lose one or two," Exley said.

Exley said the Christmas trees are primed and ready for the season, but he and other farmers are hoping the impacts from the dry weather don't carry over into next year.

"We need rain terribly!" Previtera said.