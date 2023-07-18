President Biden chooses Wilmington, Delaware, as 2024 campaign headquarters

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have chosen Wilmington as their reelection campaign headquarters for 2024.

Biden said in a tweet Tuesday morning, "As a proud son of the state of Delaware, I'm honored to announce that our campaign headquarters will be in Wilmington."

Biden was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and his family moved to Delaware when he was 10. He served 36 years in the U.S. Senate as one of Delaware's senators. He was first elected at 29, becoming one of the youngest senators in the country's history.

In 2020, he became the first president in the nation's history from Delaware.

"My family's values, my eternal optimism and my unwavering belief in the American middle class as our nation's backbone comes from my home – from Delaware," Biden said in a news release. "That's why there is no better place for our reelection campaign to have its headquarters. This election will be about standing up for those values. Vice President Harris and I are proud for our campaign team to call Wilmington home while we all fight to finish the job for the American people."

Biden's headquarters for the 2020 election was located in Philadelphia.