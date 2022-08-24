Philadelphia-area professionals welcoming Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- President Joe Biden announced a student loan forgiveness plan that will cancel up to $10,000 for most Americans and up to $20,000 for some. The announcement came during a press conference that was streamed on CBS News Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon.

Eyewitness News spoke with young professionals in the Philadelphia area who are welcoming this news.

As you might imagine, borrowers were pleased to hear that up to $20,000 of loans would be forgiven.

In canceling this debt, the Department of Education said the cost of college has nearly tripled since 1980 and that the average student graduates with $25,000 in education debt.

The president said he is using executive action to give Americans some breathing room.

People Eyewitness News spoke with are now daydreaming about where the extra money will go.

"Saving for the future could go towards a down payment on a house, buying a better car," Kirsten Klohr said. "A lot of things that would help my everyday life."

"As rent is climbing, grocery prices are climbing, this will make a huge difference to me, to a ton of people," Carrie Ryan said.

In response, Sen. Pat Toomey issued a statement reading in part, "This decision will have wide-reaching, negative ramifications across America's economy, including increasing already disastrous inflation, exacerbating America's spending problems, and encouraging higher education institutions to raise the cost of going to college."

