President Joe Biden to deliver prime-time speech in front of Independence Hall Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time speech in front of Independence Hall on Thursday. The White House says the speech will be on the "continued battle for the Soul of the Nation."

Biden will be making three trips to Pennsylvania within the next week.

Biden will be in Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday and then Philadelphia on Thursday.

For Labor Day, the president will go to Pittsburgh where other national labor leaders are appearing at that city's Labor Day Parade, both the White House and labor unions said Monday. Biden plans to "celebrate Labor Day and the dignity of American workers," according to the White House.

Biden is expected to tout the bipartisan infrastructure law passed last year, as well as the Inflation Reduction Act, which the president signed in August.

In Pennsylvania, Democrats are trying to hold on to the state's open governor's office and to flip the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

The AFL-CIO has endorsed the Democrats in both races: state Attorney General Josh Shapiro running for governor against state Sen. Doug Mastriano and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman running for Senate against heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Fetterman and Shapiro both planned to join Biden next week in Pittsburgh. Biden is also going to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday to discuss an initiative designed to reduce gun crimes.