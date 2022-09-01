Here's what President Biden will discuss in his prime time speech in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia is preparing to host President Biden for a prime time speech. The speech will be held at Independence Hall in Old City.

On early Thursday morning, a senior White House official gave a briefing on what the president's speech will

include.

First off, the reason why it's in Philadelphia is because this is where American democracy began. And CBS3 has been told the president's speech will focus on preserving and defending our democracy

Eyewitness News has been told the speech titled "The Continued Battle For The Soul of the Nation" will be optimistic about the country's future and the opportunities moving forward.

But it will also cover topics the president sees are threatening democracy.

Most notably, according to the senior White House official, are extremism, violence, and free and fair elections.

CBS3 has been told the president has been planning this speech for a while and the topics are issues he ran on and not focused on the news of the day.

The stage is still being set – as is space for the invitation-only crowd. There is no public access to the speech.

Among those we know will be in attendance are first lady Dr. Jill Biden, Gov. Tom Wolf and his wife. Mayor Jim Kenney's office also says that he will be there as well.

Road closures and SEPTA detours are also in place for the president's visit, here is what will be affected.