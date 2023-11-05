Watch CBS News
President Biden to visit Bear, Delaware to discuss investment in passenger rail

BEAR, Del. (CBS) -- President Joe Biden will be in Bear, Delaware to discuss his administration's investment in passenger rail on Monday.

The White House says he is visiting the Amtrak maintenance facility. He's expected to lay out how the 2021 infrastructure law is benefiting Amtrak and its passengers.

President Biden and the first lady are spending the weekend at their Rehoboth beach house.

Biden will return to the White House following the event in Bear. 

