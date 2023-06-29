President Biden investing $3B to fight homelessness with a focus on veterans
(CNN) -- The Biden administration is investing more than $3 billion to prevent and reduce homelessness across America, with a focus on helping veterans.
According to the White House, $58 million will go to helping veterans find and keep jobs through training, apprenticeships, and other support services.
The funding also includes $11 million for legal services.
Plus, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Veteran Affairs are launching a new series of "Boot Camps" to help quickly rehouse veterans.
The VA said it is currently on track to rehouse 38,000 veterans in 2023.
