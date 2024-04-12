President Biden making campaign stops in Pennsylvania, including Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, next week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- President Biden will be in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia next week for a campaign stop during his economic tour across Pennsylvania.

KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano confirmed with the Biden campaign that the president will be in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, April 17.

During his visit to Pittsburgh, he's expected to focus on the tax code. The campaign says that President Biden is taking the approach that the tax code should benefit the middle class.

The economic tour across the state is expected to begin in President Biden's hometown of Scranton on Tuesday, April 17. Biden will also travel to Philadelphia on Thursday, April 18.

Other specifics surrounding the president's visit have yet to be released.

The campaign is also expected to hold other events in other battleground states in addition to the campaign stops in Pennsylvania.