Haddonfield, New Jersey commemorates African American significance in historic town

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- Haddonfield, New Jersey is known for its rich American history, pre-dating the Revolutionary War however the town's Black history has often been left out.

The Preserving Black Haddonfield History Project aims to change that and Friday marked a big step.

In celebration of the upcoming Juneteenth holiday, town and county leaders gathered to unveil the first-ever historical markers commemorating the Black experience in Haddonfield. The permanent markers will soon be installed at the site of a former segregated school and the current Mount Olivet Baptist Church, one of two predominantly Black churches in the borough.

"There's a lot of measures that are out there now that are trying to alter what the story actually really is. Preserving this, here in Haddonfield and people understanding that this is a true story and there was a Black presence here in Haddonfield is very very important to us for people to know that," said Jonathan Young Sr., a Camden County Commissioner.

There are 12 sites on the Walking Tour marking the history of Black Americans in Haddonfield. You can learn more about the self-guided tour and get the map on the Haddonfield Library's website.