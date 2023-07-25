Chelsea F.C. hosts soccer clinic for local kids at Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Soccer is the biggest sport in world and its catching on in America

At Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School, visitors from across the pond made it a day to remember.

Chelsea Football Club hosted a soccer clinic for 100 local kids to spread the word about the beautiful game.

"To see them enjoy it is the most important thing," Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling said.

Chelsea is in town for the Premier League Summer series

Sterling got a chance to see Philadelphia for the first time.

"Walked around a bit, went to a few restaurants, it's nice," Sterling said. "It's really different from what we see in England, but it's been a nice experience so far."

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill and CBS Philadelphia's Pat Gallen

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is also experiencing the City of Brotherly Love for the first time. So I hit him with some Philly trivia

Pat Gallen: "Jawn. Define the word jawn."

Colwill: "Got no clue."

Gallen: "What is a 'Mummer'?"

Colwill: "It's a car."

Gallen: "Rocky Balboa ran up the steps of which building?"

Colwill: "I seen it. I need to go there. My mom's gonna hate me for this."

Colwill learned about our city, While Pat got schooled by the next generation of stars.



