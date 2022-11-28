Watch CBS News
Preliminary hearing scheduled for murder confessed on Instagram

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a Bucks County teenager accused of killing another child. The suspected killer, 16-year-old Joshua Cooper, has been denied bond and is being charged as an adult.

Bensalem police say the killing happened on Friday.

According to officials, Cooper used Instagram to show the victim's body and asked for help with getting rid of the remains.

Officers found the victim in the bathroom of cooper's home with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police have not released any information on a possible motive.

Cooper's preliminary hearing is set for next Wednesday.

